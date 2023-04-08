Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.42 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

