Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $446.39 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $459.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.75 and a 200-day moving average of $389.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

