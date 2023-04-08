Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.63. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 238.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.