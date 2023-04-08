Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $641.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $667.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

