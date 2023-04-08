Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 346 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $60.87 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Several research firms have commented on APO. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.