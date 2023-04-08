Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 138 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $322.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.73. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

