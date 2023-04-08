Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 2,799 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.