Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $14,731,854. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have commented on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

