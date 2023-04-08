Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

