Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 716 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 468,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

