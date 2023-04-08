General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

