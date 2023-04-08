Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $313.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.