Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 47,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 87,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 158,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $137.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

