First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 775 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

