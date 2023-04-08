Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

