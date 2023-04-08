Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 247,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,450 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

