Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

