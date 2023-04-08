Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

