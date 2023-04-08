Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.