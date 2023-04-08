Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Holdings Cut by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 853.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 198.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.41 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Athira Pharma Profile

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

