Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 27,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 468,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $160.08.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

