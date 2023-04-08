Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 27,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 468,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $160.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
