Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.59.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

