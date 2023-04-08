Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 47,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 87,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

