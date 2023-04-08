1,265 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 398,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

