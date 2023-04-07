Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 7.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

