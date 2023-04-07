Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $16.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $37,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

