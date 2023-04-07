Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

