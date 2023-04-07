TD Securities Lowers Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$3.75

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

