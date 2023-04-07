Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$3.40

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $478.44 million, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

