StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Price Performance
Ashford stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
