Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

