Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Spirent Communications stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

