SOBR Safe, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SOBR Safe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SOBR Safe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of SOBR stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOBR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOBR Safe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the third quarter valued at about $3,350,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SOBR Safe by 608.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SOBR Safe during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.

