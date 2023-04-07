SOBR Safe, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SOBR Safe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SOBR Safe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
SOBR Safe Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of SOBR stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.
About SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.
