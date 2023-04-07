Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT Raised to GBX 2,825 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($34.15) to GBX 2,825 ($35.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.74) to GBX 3,400 ($42.23) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,968.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

