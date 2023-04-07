Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $97.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

