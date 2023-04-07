Roth Mkm Lowers Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $143.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Mkm from $178.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.89. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

