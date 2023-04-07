Rent the Runway, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Rent the Runway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RENT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $180.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.72.

In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $29,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,243 shares in the company, valued at $533,567.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 235,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

