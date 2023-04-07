Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

NYSE:PINS opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,625 shares of company stock worth $7,970,038. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

