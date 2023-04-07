Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

