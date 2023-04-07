Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

FUL stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.53.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $958.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

