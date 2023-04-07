Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Lowered by Analyst

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Applied Digital in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.84. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Applied Digital by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 980,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,118 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,543.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,543.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $817,400. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

