Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 81,318 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

