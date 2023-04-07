Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $72.10 on Thursday. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BRP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BRP by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 106,544 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,641,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Stories

