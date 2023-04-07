Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
