Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,835,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 679,729 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after acquiring an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

