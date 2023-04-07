Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

ORLA stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after buying an additional 279,400 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $32,502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.