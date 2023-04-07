Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
ORLA stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
