OMV Aktiengesellschaft to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OMVJF opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:OMVJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.15). OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter.

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

