Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.8 %

NTR opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

