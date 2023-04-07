Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 309 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

