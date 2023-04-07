National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.