National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

EXC opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

